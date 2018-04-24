After taking four offensive tackles in the 2018 recruiting cycle, including three four-stars, the Terps just landed their first offensive line commit for 2019 in Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek three-star tackle Parker Moorer. Having taken eight o-linemen in both the 2017 and 2018 recruiting cycles, the Terps will likely take just two more in 2019 with one more tackle and one interior lineman. Here's a look at where things stand between Maryland and its offensive line targets.