2019 Hot Board: Offensive Line

Three-star offensive tackle Kaleb Boateng is high on Maryland following an April 7 visit.
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport.com
After taking four offensive tackles in the 2018 recruiting cycle, including three four-stars, the Terps just landed their first offensive line commit for 2019 in Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek three-star tackle Parker Moorer. Having taken eight o-linemen in both the 2017 and 2018 recruiting cycles, the Terps will likely take just two more in 2019 with one more tackle and one interior lineman. Here's a look at where things stand between Maryland and its offensive line targets.

