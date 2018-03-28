HYATTSVILLE, Md. -- Perhaps the highlight play of this year’s Metro Challenge 60 was a powerful windmill dunk by Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 2020 four-star wing forward Myles Stute.

Just a sophomore, Stute was one of the day’s breakout performers. At 6-foot-7, 220-pounds, Stute is physically opposing while also extremely skilled. He showed off the ability to knock down outside shots as well as attack the basket and also proved to be one of the day’s best defenders.

“I just wanted to go out there and play the way I knew I could,” Stute told TSR. “I just wanted to play hard and be the hardest worker on the court, whether it be offense, defense or in between.”

Asked about what he feels he does best, Stute was quick to point out his shooting prowess, but he also fancies himself as a facilitator.