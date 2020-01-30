2020 three-star JUCO DT Almosse Titi previews upcoming Terps official visit
As Maryland looks to build bulk along its defensive line, the Terps’ coaching staff is working hard to court 6-foot-3, 315-pound Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western C.C. 2020 three-star defensive tackle Almosse Titi, who will be taking an official visit to College Park the weekend of Feb. 1.
Terps outside linebackers coach Brian Williams has taken the lead on Titi’s recruitment and this weekend will give the JUCO standout a chance to get acquainted with the entire Maryland staff.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news