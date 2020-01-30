As Maryland looks to build bulk along its defensive line, the Terps’ coaching staff is working hard to court 6-foot-3, 315-pound Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western C.C. 2020 three-star defensive tackle Almosse Titi, who will be taking an official visit to College Park the weekend of Feb. 1.

Terps outside linebackers coach Brian Williams has taken the lead on Titi’s recruitment and this weekend will give the JUCO standout a chance to get acquainted with the entire Maryland staff.