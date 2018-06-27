Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 12:46:57 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DeMatha RB talks Terps offer

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2021 running back Sieh Bangura picked up his first offer June 21 from his hometown school, Maryland, after participating in a 7-on-7 competition in College Park. But the Terps got the ball rolling with the local prospect’s recruitment by offering him at a position he has yet to even play for the Stags.

Odkswzhatratzx9y5lwa
Sieh Bangura
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}