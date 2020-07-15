Dani Dennis-Sutton , one of the top prospects in the 2022 class, already has many top programs from around the nation trying to woo him. It’s a little early for the Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh defensive end to name favorites but a few schools are staying in touch and trying to build relationships with him.

“I’ve been talking to Penn State a lot,” said Dennis-Sutton. “I’m also talking to Pitt and Alabama a lot too. It's really good talking with Penn State. Coach Barnes and all the coaches are really cool. They keep it real every time I talk to them so it's definitely a cool connection so far. They're obviously doing something right because they're getting all these McDonogh guys up there.

“The new defensive line coach is really cool,” he said. “I haven't talked to him too much but he's putting people in the draft so he's doing the job for sure. I've been talking to Yetur (Gross-Matos). I talked to him once or twice when I went up there. I see he's definitely doing this thing up there for sure. I talk to Curtis (Jacobs) about every day. Hopefully I can watch him this year playing on TV.

“I’ve been talking to the Pitt coaches a lot,” Dennis-Sutton said. “They're really cool coaches. I've been talking to coach Partridge and I saw their online tour. Their facilities are right next to the Steelers. That's pretty cool to get that exposure every day. They have a really nice facility. They took me through the campus and saw the campus. It was really nice. The Pitt coaches have been talking about their defensive linemen right and they have a pretty tough class.

“Coach Sal from Alabama is a really cool guy,” he said. “I’m talking to him quite a bit as well. I've seen pictures of their facilities. We're just trying to make connection. He's talked to my mom and everything too. I've talked to coach Saban too. Growing up that's definitely one of the schools I looked up to. For every kid, especially me as a defensive lineman, Alabama is a big time school.

“I talk to Rutgers and Maryland a lot too,” said Dennis-Sutton. “I see every day on Twitter Maryland is getting new recruits. It would be cool to see Maryland this year. I'm hoping to go to a few of their games. Coach Panagos is really cool and so is coach Hoffman. I'm keeping in touch with them. I talk to Oklahoma a few times too but right now I'm trying to focus on my team and then I'll focus on recruiting later on.”