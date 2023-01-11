With the College Football Playoff champion crowned, all eyes will now turn to college basketball with conference play in full swing and March Madness just a couple of months away.

While the current Terps are squarely in the conversation for an NCAA bid, reloading the roster is key to dancing in March year in and year out.

The Terps currently have an impressive three-man class signed for 2023, which includes Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star guard Jahnathan Lamothe, Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI four-star guard Deshawn Harris-Smith and local IMG Academy four-star wing Jaime Kaiser Jr.

Maryland head coach Kevin Willard and his staff will look to build upon their impressive 2023 haul with a 2024 cycle that includes an absolutely loaded group of prospects that hail from the DMV.



Below is a look at the top names to know in the 2024 recruiting class.