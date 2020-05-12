After an offseason of frontcourt departures for Maryland, the Terps finally added depth up front when Alabama transfer Galin Smith committed on Tuesday.

"I'm really excited and grateful for the opportunity Coach Turgeon has given me to come and make an impact on a team as great as Maryland," Smith said in a statement. "The plan he has laid out for me on and off the court is going to help both me and the team have success. Maryland fans can expect to see hunger, passion and effort from me every time I step foot on the court.”

So what does Smith bring to the Terps in his post-graduate year of eligibility? The 6-foot-9 forward committed to Alabama as a three-star prospect. He played a bench role for most of his three seasons in Tuscaloosa, starting 20 of his 94 contests and averaging 12.8 minutes per game. As a junior, he scored 3.1 points per game while grabbing 2.5 rebounds per game.