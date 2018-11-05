COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With center Michal Cekovsky graduating and 6-foot-10 Mississippi State transfer Schnider Herard departing from the team this offseason before having played a minute for the Terps, Maryland was left with a thin front court heading into this year.

But head coach Mark Turgeon’s Terps received some reinforcements in that area this summer with a late addition to their 2018 class--three-star forward Ricky Lindo, who made his commitment to Maryland in mid-August and is hoping to have an immediate impact in College Park.

“Ricky [Lindo] is tremendous,” fellow Terps freshman Aaron Wiggins said. “He’s a great player. I mean, at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, with his length and his athleticism and his ability to get up and down the court, he’s a tremendous player. And he can shoot the ball.

“So I mean, I’m excited to see where he goes. He’s only 18. I think he just turned 18, so he’s young so I’m excited to see what he can do. He didn’t get to come to Italy with us so he wasn’t able to get that same experience going up against those tougher guys. But I think our team brought back that same toughness we had to play with in Italy and I think that’s something Ricky has been able to catch onto really fast.”

Before making his pledge to the Terps, Lindo was expected to attend prep school and reclassify to the Class of 2019. But an impressive ending to his 2018 AAU season with DC Premier, which resulted in a pair of championships for his team in Las Vegas, put Lindo squarely on the radar of a high-major program like Maryland.

The 6-foot-8, former Wilson (D.C.) standout also held offers from Harvard, Yale, Brown and Penn of the Ivy League among others. But after his performances in the Fab 48 and the Under Armour Finals, in which he averaged 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game, he picked up his first high-major offer from Maryland during an unofficial visit to College Park Aug. 2, only to commit to the Terps less than two weeks later.

“Before Maryland, I was going to reclassify to 2019, but Maryland offered me the last day of my AAU tournament in Vegas and after that we set up a visit the following Thursday,” Lindo said. “I liked it and I committed here immediately.”

Lindo admits that prior to his breakout performance in Las Vegas he was unsure how he fit into the landscape of high-level college basketball. But receiving a look from the Terps after scoring 18 points in the Fab 48 championship in Vegas on the final day of the July live period has given him the confidence he needs to compete at the next level.

“That last game in Vegas really helped a lot,” Lindo said. “It made me realize more that I could play college basketball immediately if I wanted to. Obviously that was before Maryland offered so I was going to reclass to 2019 at my prep school knowing that I could really make an impact in college basketball. And then Maryland offered and I was like this is a great opportunity to show the type of impact I can make.”