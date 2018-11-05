A late addition, Lindo to make immediate impact based on early returns
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With center Michal Cekovsky graduating and 6-foot-10 Mississippi State transfer Schnider Herard departing from the team this offseason before having played a minute for the Terps, Maryland was left with a thin front court heading into this year.
But head coach Mark Turgeon’s Terps received some reinforcements in that area this summer with a late addition to their 2018 class--three-star forward Ricky Lindo, who made his commitment to Maryland in mid-August and is hoping to have an immediate impact in College Park.
“Ricky [Lindo] is tremendous,” fellow Terps freshman Aaron Wiggins said. “He’s a great player. I mean, at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, with his length and his athleticism and his ability to get up and down the court, he’s a tremendous player. And he can shoot the ball.
“So I mean, I’m excited to see where he goes. He’s only 18. I think he just turned 18, so he’s young so I’m excited to see what he can do. He didn’t get to come to Italy with us so he wasn’t able to get that same experience going up against those tougher guys. But I think our team brought back that same toughness we had to play with in Italy and I think that’s something Ricky has been able to catch onto really fast.”
Before making his pledge to the Terps, Lindo was expected to attend prep school and reclassify to the Class of 2019. But an impressive ending to his 2018 AAU season with DC Premier, which resulted in a pair of championships for his team in Las Vegas, put Lindo squarely on the radar of a high-major program like Maryland.
The 6-foot-8, former Wilson (D.C.) standout also held offers from Harvard, Yale, Brown and Penn of the Ivy League among others. But after his performances in the Fab 48 and the Under Armour Finals, in which he averaged 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game, he picked up his first high-major offer from Maryland during an unofficial visit to College Park Aug. 2, only to commit to the Terps less than two weeks later.
“Before Maryland, I was going to reclassify to 2019, but Maryland offered me the last day of my AAU tournament in Vegas and after that we set up a visit the following Thursday,” Lindo said. “I liked it and I committed here immediately.”
Lindo admits that prior to his breakout performance in Las Vegas he was unsure how he fit into the landscape of high-level college basketball. But receiving a look from the Terps after scoring 18 points in the Fab 48 championship in Vegas on the final day of the July live period has given him the confidence he needs to compete at the next level.
“That last game in Vegas really helped a lot,” Lindo said. “It made me realize more that I could play college basketball immediately if I wanted to. Obviously that was before Maryland offered so I was going to reclass to 2019 at my prep school knowing that I could really make an impact in college basketball. And then Maryland offered and I was like this is a great opportunity to show the type of impact I can make.”
Entering his unofficial visit to College Park, Lindo was still unsure if he’d be attending college in 2018 or taking a year to prep. But the comfort level he felt at Maryland and the connection he had with his current teammates helped him pull the trigger and become a Terp.
“When I came to visit, it felt good with the guys and my teammates,” Lindo said. ”I knew a couple of them already before so I felt comfortable around them. And I just thought I fit in well with the group and the team and the system that Coach Turgeon likes to use. I really made the decision the day after my visit. Coming into the visit, I didn’t know I was going to commit. I was just feeling it out. I didn’t make the visit an official visit, so it was just an unofficial. But after coming and watching practice and hanging out with the guys, I decided to commit.”
Having committed so late in the summer, Lindo was unable to attend Maryland’s trip to Italy in August that went a long way toward the Terps’ preseason prep and overall team chemistry. But Lindo isn’t too concerned about the lost time. He’s been focused on making up for it since his arrival on campus in College Park.
“I committed during Italy and after that they had a week off, so I came in early, put in work in the gym, went to the weight room, put a lot of shots up so that I could be ready when it’s time to practice, and we did a lot of pickup before practice, so that was really good,” Lindo said.
Besides getting acclimated to his new team, Lindo is also honing in on rounding out his game and bulking up so that he can bang bodies with Terps big man Bruno Fernando in practice and be more effective in the post at the collegiate level.
“Just to get better, get myself acquainted with the team, know the plays, and be ready to play whenever Coach Turgeon calls my number,” Lindo said of where his focus has been over his past two and a half months in College Park. “Just the physicality. You know, Bruno [Fernando] is obviously a really big guy, so just getting used to [practicing with] that. It’s college basketball. Everything's quicker, faster, stronger. So I’m just getting used to that. Coach Turgeon said he wanted to play me at the four and I figured since it’s the four I’ll have to post up, so obviously you have to be strong in college basketball to post up.”
Last season the Terps used then-freshman guard Darryl Morsell as a versatile piece on the roster that could be shifted between the backcourt and frontcourt. Lindo figures to play a similar role in his first season at Maryland.
Lindo can also shoot and put the ball on the floor at times like a guard, but his extra size could make him more effective in this role than Morsell was able to be last year.
We’ll find out soon enough how Turgeon plans to deploy his new Swiss Army knife, but for the moment, Terps fans can rest assured that Lindo is putting in the work to play a key role for Maryland this season.
“I see similarities in me and Ricky [Lindo],” Morsell said. “He’s a great athlete. He’s still learning everyday. Ricky is young; he’s open to learning as well. He comes up to me off the court asking me questions like ‘What should I have done here?’ He watches a lot of film to learn. He’s a great player. I love playing with him too. He’s a great addition.”