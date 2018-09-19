COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ever since Maryland landed consensus four-star running back Anthony McFarland for its 2017 recruiting class, Terps fans have been eagerly waiting to see the playmaking ability of the 5-foot-8, 208-pound Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic product.

As a sophomore for the Stags, McFarland was one of the most electric high school running backs in the country, rushing for 1,124 yards on just 111 carries. His junior year was more of the same, combining for over 900 yards rushing and receiving. A lower leg injury, however, forced him to miss all of his senior season at DeMatha and subsequently his first year at Maryland. But now as a redshirt freshman for the Terps, McFarland is wasting no more time in making his presence felt and has proven to be Maryland’s best runner so far this season.

Through three games, McFarland has 21 carries and is leading Maryland’s backfield with 179 rushing yards (8.5 yards per carry). He has also shown his versatility by adding three receptions for 56 yards. Against Temple last weekend, McFarland rushed 11 times for a team-high 107 yards. He was ripping off yards in chunks virtually every time he touched the ball and was seemingly the only Terps offensive player that the Owls had difficulty containing.

Whether or not we’ll start to see more of McFarland moving forward after his breakout performance remains to be seen, but in his weekly press conference Sept. 17 interim head coach Matt Canada showed that he clearly understands the type of talent he has on his hands.

“Obviously, he’s is a dynamic player with the ball in his hands,” Canada said. “He’s a dynamic runner. You saw him come in and be explosive and did a good job...Obviously he was a big part of that spark on offense. He was running very hard and as we always talk about, it’s still 11 guys doing their job. People are blocking for them and everything else. But he certainly ran the ball hard and I’m excited for him, personally.”

McFarland’s potential this season also has his teammates in College Park excited, especially ones like senior wide receiver Taivon Jacobs who is also a local product and has seen the evolution of the versatile runner.

“I’ve known Anthony for quite a long time, since we were little kids running AAU track together,” Jacobs said. “So it’s just a blessing to watch him grow up into the man he has become and see him finally showcase his ability to the world.”

One milestone McFarland is still looking to reach this season is scoring his first touchdown in a Maryland uniform. That accomplishment will almost surely come for him soon enough, but much like his journey of getting back on the field and finally making an impact for Maryland, McFarland has those around him preaching patience because they know great things are still to come.

“It was kind of just talking to him and letting him know that your time will come,” Jacobs said. “Every redshirt freshman wants to come in and play right away but in many cases that’s not the case. So him just buying his time. He kept working. He got better. He got faster. He got leaner. So everything that came with his game has improved and now you can see it on the field.”