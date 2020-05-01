News More News
2020-05-01

Alabama three-star ATH 'surprised' by Maryland offer

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Fairfield (Ala.) 2021 three-star athlete Malachi Bennett plans to release his top eight schools May 1, but a “surprise” offer from Maryland on April 28 has given him another program to consider.

Malachi Bennett
