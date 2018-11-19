Maryland freshman running back Anthony McFarland has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

McFarland rushed for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Terps' 52-51 overtime loss to Ohio State last Saturday.

The 5-foot-8, 193-pounder opened up the scoring versus Ohio State with an 80-yard touchdown run on just the second play from scrimmage. He then had a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of Maryland's second drive. McFarland carried the ball 21 times, averaging 14.2 yards per carry.

McFarland's 253 yards rushing in the opening half were the most ever by a Terp in the first half of a game. His 175 yards in the first quarter were the most rushing yards by an FBS player in the first quarter of a game this season.

Following his performance versus the Buckeyes, McFarland now has 1,022 yards on the season, becoming just the 10th player in Maryland history to rush for 1,000 yards or more in a single season. He is also the first freshman in program history to ever rush for over 1,000 yards.

This is the second weekly honor of the season for McFarland, who was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on September 24. He has now rushed for over 200 yards in consecutive games.

Maryland wraps up the regular season on Saturday at No. 15 Penn State. The game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.