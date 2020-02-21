Aquan Smart has 'amazing' official visit to Maryland, set to commit
Maryland is in need of guards and bigs in its 2020 class and the Terps could be close to addressing one of those positions this weekend after an “amazing” official visit Feb. 17-18 from Skokie (Ill.) Niles North 2020 three-star point guard Aquan Smart.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news