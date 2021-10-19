Ayala named to preseason Jerry West Award watch list

Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala was one of 20 players named to the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list, it was announced Tuesday.

Ayala led the Terps in scoring last season (15.1 ppg) and ranked third in the Big Ten in free throw shooting percentage (.831), en route to honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Ayala is joined on the list by Michigan's Eli Brooks, Purdue's Jaden Ivey and former WER1 AAU teammate, Miami guard Isaiah Wong. He is the first Maryland player named to the watch list since Rasheed Suliamon in 2015-16.

The winner of the 2022 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.

2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

Jaden Shackelford - Alabama

Benedict Mathurin - Arizona

Adam Flagler - Baylor

Hunter Sallis - Gonzaga

Ochai Agbaji - Kansas

Kellan Grady - Kentucky

Taevion Kinsey - Marshall

Eric Ayala - Maryland

Landers Nolley - Memphis

Isaiah Wong - Miami

Eli Brooks - Michigan

De'Vion Harmon - Oregon

Jaden Ivey - Purdue

Matt Bradley - San Diego St.

Jared Rhoden - Seton Hall

Buddy Boeheim - Syracuse

Andrew Jones - Texas

Terrence Shannon Jr. - Texas Tech

Johnny Juzang - UCLA

Justin Moore - Villanova

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-22 season*