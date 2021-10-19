Ayala named to preseason Jerry West Award watch list
Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala was one of 20 players named to the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list, it was announced Tuesday.
Ayala led the Terps in scoring last season (15.1 ppg) and ranked third in the Big Ten in free throw shooting percentage (.831), en route to honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
Ayala is joined on the list by Michigan's Eli Brooks, Purdue's Jaden Ivey and former WER1 AAU teammate, Miami guard Isaiah Wong. He is the first Maryland player named to the watch list since Rasheed Suliamon in 2015-16.
The winner of the 2022 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.
2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates*
Jaden Shackelford - Alabama
Benedict Mathurin - Arizona
Adam Flagler - Baylor
Hunter Sallis - Gonzaga
Ochai Agbaji - Kansas
Kellan Grady - Kentucky
Taevion Kinsey - Marshall
Eric Ayala - Maryland
Landers Nolley - Memphis
Isaiah Wong - Miami
Eli Brooks - Michigan
De'Vion Harmon - Oregon
Jaden Ivey - Purdue
Matt Bradley - San Diego St.
Jared Rhoden - Seton Hall
Buddy Boeheim - Syracuse
Andrew Jones - Texas
Terrence Shannon Jr. - Texas Tech
Johnny Juzang - UCLA
Justin Moore - Villanova
*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-22 season*