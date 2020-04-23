With rising senior guard Darryl Morsell set to graduate after next season, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon is in the market for a replacement. And on April 22, Turgeon personally reached out to Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Charter four-star wing Ike Cornish to extend an offer.

Cornish, a Baltimore native, has been heavily recruited by Terps assistant coach Orlando “Bino” Ranson since his days at Dulaney High School in Timonium, Md.