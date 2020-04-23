News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-23 21:37:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Baltimore four-star wing Ike Cornish talks Terps offer

Brandon Simberg
Staff Writer

With rising senior guard Darryl Morsell set to graduate after next season, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon is in the market for a replacement. And on April 22, Turgeon personally reached out to Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Charter four-star wing Ike Cornish to extend an offer.

Cornish, a Baltimore native, has been heavily recruited by Terps assistant coach Orlando “Bino” Ranson since his days at Dulaney High School in Timonium, Md.

Ike Cornish
Ike Cornish
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}