News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-24 08:46:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia DB Battle knows three finalists

Trhygl04rwcp6ykyub46
(Rivals.com)
Chad Simmons • Rivals
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Rashad Battle saw his teammate, close friend Tyson Meiguez commit to Georgia Tech on Tuesday, so when will he make his decision?It is not quite there yet, but he has a plan in place and it starts w...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}