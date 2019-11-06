Rashad Battle is back on the market.

The 6-foot-3, 185 pound cornerback out of Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside committed to Maryland June 4, but after five months of being a Terrapin, he has decided to re-open his recruitment.

There is a lot of chatter around Georgia Tech, a school his teammate Tyson Meiguez is committed to, but Battle said he is going to "sit back and think about everything", exploring each option.

West Virginia is another school that has been in communication with Battle.