Maryland (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten), coming off a lopsided homecoming win over Rutgers, will face a ranked opponent for a second straight road game when they travel to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday.

TSR went in depth with HawkeyeReport.com’s Tom Kakert to get some perspective on Iowa and his thoughts on Saturday’s matchup between the Terps and Hawkeyes.

Here’s our Q&A with him:

Iowa is known for producing some of the best linemen year in and year out. Why is that and who are the top offensive and defensive linemen on this year's team?