The Terps enter Week 5 at 4-0 with a big opportunity in front of them Friday night, as they get set to host No. 5 Iowa under the lights. A win over the Hawkeyes would give the Terps their first 5-0 start since 2001 when they won the ACC Championship and earned a spot in the Orange Bowl.

TSR went in depth with HawkeyeReport.com publisher Tom Kakart to get some perspective on Iowa and his thoughts on Friday night's matchup between the Terps and Hawkeyes.

Here’s our Q&A with him:

The Hawkeyes are obviously off to a great start at 4-0 with a conference win over Indiana to start the season and a road win over Iowa St. Still, both of those teams currently sit at 2-2 and Iowa seemed to struggle last week with Colorado St. at home. Do you feel like Iowa is playing like a top 5 team and why?