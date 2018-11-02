The Terps (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) come into Saturday's game versus Michigan State (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) having faced more distractions this past week than many teams see in a season. Former head coach DJ Durkin was first reinstated and then 24 hours later was fired by university president Wallace Loh. Maryland will likely come into this game with a lot of emotion as they look for their sixth win of the season, making them bowl eligible.

TSR went in depth with SpartanMag.com's Paul Konyndyk to get some perspective on Michigan State and his thoughts on Saturday’s matchup between the Terps and Spartans.

Here’s our Q&A with him:

Michigan State started redshirt freshman quarterback Rocky Lombardi last week after Brian Lewerke struggled the previous week against Michigan. With it looking like Lombardi will start against Maryland, what should Terp fans expect from the rookie QB?