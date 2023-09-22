It has been a turbulent week-plus for the Spartans. First, the suspension of head coach Mel Tucker, followed by a 41-7 home drubbing at the hands of Washington. What is team morale like heading into Saturday's game versus Maryland? How much of a distraction has the Mel Tucker situation been?

TSR went in depth with SpartansIllustrated.com editor Ryan O'Bleness to get some perspective on the Spartans and his thoughts on Saturday's matchup between Maryland and Michigan State.

To open Big Ten play, the Terps will travel to East Lansing, where they will play a Michigan State team coming off of a 41-7 loss to Washington and embroiled in scandal following the suspension of head coach Mel Tucker who has been accused of sexual harassment.

This is a tough question to answer because obviously there are a lot of moving parts here and everybody is going to react differently to it. Heading into the Washington game last week, all of the right things were being said by acting head coach Harlon Barnett. Everything we heard coming out of the locker room was that the players were united and rallying around each other. They didn't want to use the Mel Tucker situation as an excuse for not being focused heading into a huge game against a top-10 opponent. But, how could they not be distracted after going through an emotional roller coaster like that? These are 18-to-24 year old kids and young adults, or what have you, and the man who was supposed to be their leader was not who he said he was.

That was as deflating of a loss as I have ever seen for Michigan State. Ultimately, I don't think it would have made a huge difference if Tucker was there on the sideline or not. Washington outclassed MSU in every way imaginable from an on-the-field standpoint and Tucker rarely proved to be a strong in-game coach. The Huskies were the far superior team from the opening whistle and it was evident right away that the Spartans were overmatched. But I simply have a hard time believing that the Tucker saga didn't take an emotional toll on the players, coaches and support staff members. So, I personally believe it played at least a small factor in the performance, even if those within the program don't want to use it as an excuse.

Heading into the homecoming game with Maryland this weekend, the hope is now, roughly two weeks removed from the news breakings, that the players and coaches can move forward as best they can and put a better product out on the field. Earlier this week, Tucker was served notice of his employment agreement with the university being terminated, which will be effective as of Sept. 26. The only thing the team can really do now is move on and try to salvage as much of the 2023 season as possible.

Barnett has been meeting with every player individually to see where they're at with everything. The word from the players is that they all have tremendous respect for Barnett and want to play hard for him. We'll see who all decides to stay after the transfer portal opens for 30 days when/if Tucker's termination becomes official on Tuesday.

What, if any, changes has interim head coach Harlon Barnett made? What is his coaching style like and how does it compare or contrast to that of Mel Tucker?

Barnett has been asked about this a couple of times and has essentially said while there may have been some minor changes he didn't get too detailed about, the coaching staff has wanted to keep things mostly the same for the players. I believe this is especially true in terms of how they coach, schedules of practices and meetings, terminology, etc. One thing that Barnett immediately implemented was changing the "Spartan Walk," back to its original route, which now starts at Kellogg Center and concludes at Spartan Stadium. Tucker had implemented minor changes to shorten the walk a bit, but Barnett, who played for the Spartans in the 1980s, brought back the traditional walk.

The good news is that the team now had an entire week to prepare with Barnett as the leader. It also allowed Barnett and the assistant coaches to jump right on the film from the Washington game on Saturday night and then immediately get to scouting Maryland on Sunday. Barnett noted earlier this week that he already feels more prepared for Maryland than he did Washington because he's had more time to study the tape.

This is a bit of a cop-out, but I think it's too early for me to make any definitive statements about Barnett's coaching style at the helm of the program. He's only had one game so far, and it was utterly miserable for all involved on the Michigan State sideline, but it was also an impossible situation to be in against the No. 1 passing team in the country, while dealing with turmoil in your program. That was never never really a fair fight, especially at that time. I will say Barnett loves players who "run through contact" and wants his team to be physical, disciplined and detail-oriented. He's also a man of incredibly strong faith.

I think it will be more fair to judge Barnett's head coaching chops after the Maryland game and then moving forward.

What can Maryland fans expect from the Michigan State offense? Who are some key players on that side of the ball?

Well, for Michigan State's sake, hopefully a much better performance than last week. Michigan State likes to run a lot of 11 personnel with three wide receivers, but you might see some two-tight end sets as well. MSU likes to use a lot of shotgun and pistol sets. There isn't a ton of pre-snap motion.

The Spartans want to establish the run and run the ball on their terms. This was something MSU was able to do against lesser opponents in the first two, but the Spartans were dominated on both sides of the trenches against Washington, and never established the ground game offensively. The offensive line struggled mightily against the Huskies, and honesty even had some issues against Central Michigan and Richmond.

Players to watch include quarterback Noah Kim, running back Nathan Carter, tight end Maliq Carr. Kim got off to slow starts before then coming alive in the second quarter and the rest of the game in the first two weeks. However, last week against Washington, he was off target on several throws, pressured often and just never looked comfortable or got into a rhythm. Carter, who transferred in from UConn, was highly praised throughout spring ball and fall camp, and for good reason. He was as advertised in the first two weeks of the season, but struggled against Washington, and did not have much help from his blockers. Carr is a player with an elite skill set with great size and speed, but consistency has escaped him. He has improved as a run blocker, but it still feels like there is a lot of potential to reach for him.

Michigan State has several receivers that it will throw the ball to, including Tre Mosley, Jaron Glover, Montorie Foster Jr. and Christian Fitzpatrick, among others, but no one player from that group has really established himself as the go-to-guy.

What do you expect to see from Michigan State's defense this week after giving up over 700 yards of total offense to Washington last Saturday? Who are some key players for Maryland fans to watch on that side of the ball?