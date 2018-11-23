After losing in heartbreaking fashion to Ohio State in overtime last Saturday, the Terps (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) will get one last crack at becoming bowl eligible this week when they travel to Penn State (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) for their season finale. Penn State, meanwhile, is looking to send their senior class out with a win and a chance at a New Year's bowl game.

TSR went in depth with Blue White Illustrated's Nate Bauer to get some perspective on Penn State and his thoughts on Saturday’s matchup between the Terps and Nittany Lions.

Here’s our Q&A with him:

There has been some talk this week that James Franklin might be interested in the USC job should it become open. Has it been a distraction for Franklin and/or the team? How have the players reacted and do you expect it to have any impact on them heading into Saturday?