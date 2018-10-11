Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten), coming off a tough loss at Michigan, looks to get back in the win column and one game closer to bowl eligibility this Saturday when they host a reeling Rutgers (1-5, 0-3 Big Ten) for homecoming.

TSR went in depth with TheKnightReport.com’s Richie Schnyderite to get some perspective on Rutgers and his thoughts on Saturday’s matchup between the Terps and Scarlet Knights.

Here’s our Q&A with him:

True freshman Artur Sitkowski won the starting quarterback job during camp. How would you asses his play so far this season?