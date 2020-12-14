Coming off of a tough loss to Clemson in their first road game of the season, the Terps are back home Monday, as they are set to take on Rutgers in College Park for each team's Big Ten opener.

TSR went in depth with TheKnightReport.net Rich Schnyderite to get some perspective on the Scarlet Knights and his thoughts on Monday night's matchup between Maryland and Rutgers.

This will be Rutgers' first road game this season. How do you think the Scarlet Knights will look in their first game away from Piscataway?