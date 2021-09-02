Coming off of a COVID shortened 2020 season, Maryland heads into Week 1 looking for a home win over border rival West Virginia to kick things off for 2021.

TSR went in depth with WVSports.com’s managing editor Keenan Cummings to get some perspective on West Virginia and his thoughts on Saturday’s matchup between the Terps and Mountaineers.

Here’s our Q&A with him:

Starting QB Jarret Doege has earned a lot of praise from head coach Neal Brown from the spring up until now after struggling towards the tail end of the 2020 season. How have you seen Doege improve since last season and what are the expectations for him heading into the opener?