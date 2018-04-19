The Big Ten will move to a 20-game conference schedule in men's basketball for the first time next season, as the league announced each school's conference opponents for 2018-2019 on Thursday.
Maryland will play Illinois, Indiana and Northwestern at home only, while they will play Iowa, Michigan State and Rutgers on the road only.
The Terps will play home and away contests with Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin.
Each Big Ten member will play seven league opponents both home and away with single-plays against the remaining six teams.
Dates, tip times and broadcast information for next season's Big Ten slate will be announced at a later time.
Full list of conference schedules below.
ILLINOIS
Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers
Away: Iowa, Maryland, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
INDIANA
Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
IOWA
Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan
Away: Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
MARYLAND
Home: Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern
Away: Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers
Home/Away: Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin
MICHIGAN
Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue
Away: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
MICHIGAN STATE
Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
Away: Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers
MINNESOTA
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Penn State
Away: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
NEBRASKA
Home: Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
NORTHWESTERN
Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
Away: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska
Home/Away: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin
OHIO STATE
Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin
Away: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
PENN STATE
Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State
Away: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
PURDUE
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers
Away: Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State
RUTGERS
Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska
Away: Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin
Home/Away: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State
WISCONSIN
Home: Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers
Away: Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State
Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State