The Big Ten announced the conference's 2018-2019 men's basketball schedule in a release on Tuesday afternoon.

For the first time in Big Ten history, each member institution will play 20 league games, including a pair of conference games in the month of December.

The Terps will open conference play on Saturday, Dec. 1 when they host Penn State at Xfinity Center. Maryland will play their first league road contest Thursday, Dec. 6 when they travel to Purdue.

Maryland will have a three-game road stretch beginning Friday, Jan. 18 at Ohio State. The Terps will next travel to Michigan State on Monday, Jan. 21. Maryland will finally play host to Illinois at Madison Square Garden as part of Big Ten's “Super Saturday – College Hoops & Hockey” doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 26.

The Terps will conclude their conference slate by hosting games versus Michigan on Sunday, March 3 and Minnesota on Friday, March 8.

The 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 13-17 at the United Center in Chicago.

Tip times and television affiliations to be announced at a later date.

Below is Maryland's full Big Ten schedule.

Maryland Basketball 2018-19 Conference Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 1 vs. Penn State

Thursday, Dec. 6 @ Purdue

Wednesday, Jan. 2 vs. Nebraska

Saturday, Jan. 5 @ Rutgers

Tuesday, Jan. 8 @ Minnesota

Friday, Jan. 11 vs. Indiana

Monday, Jan. 14 vs. Wisconsin

Friday, Jan. 18 @ Ohio State

Monday, Jan. 21 @ Michigan State

Saturday, Jan. 26 Illinois @ Maryland (at Madison Square Garden)

Tuesday, Jan. 29 vs. Northwestern

Friday, Feb. 1 @ Wisconsin

Wednesday, Feb. 6 @ Nebraska

Tuesday, Feb. 12 vs. Purdue

Saturday, Feb. 16 @ Michigan

Tuesday, Feb. 19 @ Iowa

Saturday, Feb. 23 vs. Ohio State

Wednesday, Feb. 27 @ Penn State

Sunday, March 3 vs. Michigan

Friday, March 8 vs. Minnesota