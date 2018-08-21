Big Ten announces men's hoops conference schedule
The Big Ten announced the conference's 2018-2019 men's basketball schedule in a release on Tuesday afternoon.
For the first time in Big Ten history, each member institution will play 20 league games, including a pair of conference games in the month of December.
The Terps will open conference play on Saturday, Dec. 1 when they host Penn State at Xfinity Center. Maryland will play their first league road contest Thursday, Dec. 6 when they travel to Purdue.
Maryland will have a three-game road stretch beginning Friday, Jan. 18 at Ohio State. The Terps will next travel to Michigan State on Monday, Jan. 21. Maryland will finally play host to Illinois at Madison Square Garden as part of Big Ten's “Super Saturday – College Hoops & Hockey” doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 26.
The Terps will conclude their conference slate by hosting games versus Michigan on Sunday, March 3 and Minnesota on Friday, March 8.
The 2019 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 13-17 at the United Center in Chicago.
Tip times and television affiliations to be announced at a later date.
Below is Maryland's full Big Ten schedule.
Maryland Basketball 2018-19 Conference Schedule
Saturday, Dec. 1 vs. Penn State
Thursday, Dec. 6 @ Purdue
Wednesday, Jan. 2 vs. Nebraska
Saturday, Jan. 5 @ Rutgers
Tuesday, Jan. 8 @ Minnesota
Friday, Jan. 11 vs. Indiana
Monday, Jan. 14 vs. Wisconsin
Friday, Jan. 18 @ Ohio State
Monday, Jan. 21 @ Michigan State
Saturday, Jan. 26 Illinois @ Maryland (at Madison Square Garden)
Tuesday, Jan. 29 vs. Northwestern
Friday, Feb. 1 @ Wisconsin
Wednesday, Feb. 6 @ Nebraska
Tuesday, Feb. 12 vs. Purdue
Saturday, Feb. 16 @ Michigan
Tuesday, Feb. 19 @ Iowa
Saturday, Feb. 23 vs. Ohio State
Wednesday, Feb. 27 @ Penn State
Sunday, March 3 vs. Michigan
Friday, March 8 vs. Minnesota