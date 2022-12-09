It will be a busy weekend of visits across the country for some of the top transfers available in the portal. We roundup notable visits that are planned to take place across the Big Ten and PAC-12 Conferences. MORE: TRANSFER TRACKER

BIG TEN:

Minnesota: Ryan Selig, LB, Western Michigan: The Broncos graduate transfer will hit up Iowa State and Minnesota this weekend in hopes of finding a new landing spot among the power five ranks. This past season, Selig recorded 72 total tackles including 37 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. He's looking to make his decision by Christmas or sooner. Corey Crooms, WR, Western Michigan: Crooms will also join his teammate at Minnesota this weekend for a visit. The Gophers are looking to add a transfer wide receiver with former Wisconsin product Markus Allen recently backing off his commitment to the Gophers and withdrawing his name from the portal. Over the last two seasons, Crooms has hauled in 101 catches for 1,582 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Maryland: Ja'Quan Sheppard, DB, Cincinnati: Sheppard has played both safety and cornerback throughout his career. This past season, he tallied 50 tackles and ten pass break-ups for the Bearcats. He currently has a final two of Maryland and UCF. The Terps will get a chance to impress this weekend. Rivaldo Fairweather, TE, FIU: After catching 28 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns this past season, Fairweather is one of the most-wanted G5 transfers on the market. The Baltimore native will make the trek to Maryland this weekend and will have a chance to play close to home in the Big Ten.

Penn State: Dante Cephas, WR, Kent State: Cephas was one of the biggest flashes for Kent State on offense over the past two seasons, hauling in 130 catches for 1,984 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The Nittany Lions are hoping he can boost their wide receiver room for next season, but Cephas has plenty of other suitors in pursuit including Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami, Pitt, and others.

Rutgers: Joey Beljan, TE, Western Kentucky: The 6-foot-3, 250-pound talent hauled in 26 passes for 240 yards and nine touchdowns during his career with the Hilltoppers. The New Jersey native would be a very good addition for the Scarlet Knights and be comfortable playing in his home state.

Iowa: Cade McNamara, QB, Michigan: McNamara is already Iowa bound, committing to the Hawkeyes on December 1st. McNamara was the starting quarterback for Michigan during the 2021 season, leading the Wolverines to a 12-2 campaign while throwing for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns. Erick All, TE, Michigan: Iowa is looking to add another Michigan player to their roster in All, whose season was ended in October due to injury. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection during the 2021 season, where he hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns. Ernest Hausmann, LB, Nebraska: One of the standout freshmen on the Cornhuskers squad this past season that appeared in every game, earning seven starts. He had double digit tackles against Michigan (10) and Wisconsin (12). The future is bright for Hausmann and the Hawkeyes are hoping to land him. Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Hillsdale: The G-MAC offensive player of the year finished with 1,325 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns this past season and is now looking to make a big jump from DII to Power Five.

Michigan State: Tunmise Adeyele, DL, Texas A&M: Adeyele only appeared in two games for the Aggies this past season before suffering a season-ending injury but still offers youth and a ton of potential. He was the 25th ranked prospect coming out in the 2021 recruiting class and the Spartans are hoping he can carve out a stellar career in East Lansing. Jaylan Franklin, TE, Wisconsin: Appeared in 40 games during his time with the Badgers after starting out his career at linebacker then switching to tight end. Ademola Faleye, TE, Norfolk State: The 6-foot-7, 235-pound talent is looking for a new home after two seasons at Norfolk State. He is also the cousin of Spartans 2023 target Samson Okonlola. Jonathan Kim, K, North Carolina: Has served as the kickoff specialist for the Tar Heels the last three years. He decided to transfer after four games this past season and is looking for an opportunity to also kick field goals at his next destination. He will visit Michigan State beginning Monday, December 12th.

Nebraska: Ajani Cornelius, OL, Rhode Island: One of the most sought-after offensive lineman on the market will be in Lincoln this weekend. Oregon is also considered a contender and is expected to have him on campus over the weekend as well. Elijah Jeudy, DL, Texas A&M: The former Aggie will also be checking out Nebraska this weekend. The Cornhuskers are top contenders for the Rivals250 prospect, who is also considering Colorado, Syracuse, and Boston College. Jeff Sims, QB, Georgia Tech: An experienced signal-caller, having passed for 4,463 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. Sims will make his way to inquire about Matt Rhule's offense this weekend. Sims also brings a dual-threat element to his overall game, rushing for 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns.

PAC-12:

USC: Jamil Muhammad, LB, Georgia State: During his career with the Panthers, Muhammed appeared in 34 games, recorded 70 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and forced three fumbles. The Trojans will host the Alabama native this weekend as they look to bolster their depth at linebacker. Minnesota, Cal, West Virginia, and James Madison are other notable programs that have offered Muhammed so far.

Colorado: Jimmy Horn, WR, USF: Horn has the Buffaloes among his Top 4 along with Penn State, Houston, and Texas A&M. He's coming off a season where he caught 37 passes for 551 yards and three touchdowns and it could be appealing to join Deion Sanders' first team as Colorado head coach. Tyrese Chambers, WR, FIU: FIU's leading wide receiver the last two seasons will also be in Boulder along with Horn. Chambers has a Top 8 that also includes Cincinnati, UConn, Arizona State, UCF, Toledo, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Oregon State: Grant Starck, OL, Nevada: An Oregon native, Starck appeared in 22 games the last two seasons for the Wolfpack playing mostly left tackle. Along with the Beavers, Starck has also picked up offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, and Arizona.

Oregon: Traeshon Holden, WR, Alabama: Hauled in 25 catches for 331 yards and six touchdowns this past season while appearing in ten games and earning five starts for the Crimson Tide. Ajani Cornelius, OL, Rhode Island: As previously mentioned, Cornelius will start his official visit journey with Nebraska this weekend before heading to Oregon.

UCLA: Fentrell Cypress, CB, Virginia: Tallied 29 tackles and a fumble recovery this past season for the Cavaliers. Clemson, Ohio State, USC, Florida State, LSU, and Texas A&M are also expressing interest.