Following a four-hour closed special session on Friday, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced that they voted unanimously to take control of the investigation into the death of football player Jordan McNair as well as assume control of the recently announced commission set to look into the 'toxic culture' of the football program under head coach DJ Durkin.

“Earlier today, the Board of Regents was fully briefed by UMCP President Wallace Loh about the circumstances of Mr. McNair’s tragic death, about the actions that have been taken since, and finally about the alarming allegations that have emerged in the last week related to the football program,” USM Board of Regents Chair James Brady said in a statement. “After a long and robust discussion, the board voted unanimously to assume responsibility for the investigations into these two separate issues. Our goal is to ensure that all system universities, including UMCP, are actively working to protect the health and safety of every student and to foster a supportive culture in which everyone can flourish.”

The actions of the board come on the heels of ESPN reports which alleged best practices were not used by athletic training staff in the care of Jordan McNair, as well as allegations of a 'toxic culture' within the football program under head coach DJ Durkin, who is currently on paid administrative leave.

President Loh and Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans held a press conference on Tuesday in which Loh said the school takes full 'legal and moral responsibility' for the tragic death of Jordan McNair. Loh also announced a four-person commission which was being formed to investigate the culture of the football program. That commission will now be controlled by the Board of Regents.

“We welcome the oversight of the Board of Regents at this critical time," Loh said in a statement. "We must thoroughly investigate the death of student-athlete Jordan McNair and understand the allegations of the culture of our football program so that we can ensure the health and well-being of every one of our student-athletes. We will continue to honor Jordan’s life, and we will work with our Board of Regents to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again.”

The University System of Maryland will announce additional details about the board's plans next week.

Damon Evans is set to meet with players parents on Saturday as the football team holds a closed scrimmage. The Terps kick off the 2018 football season September 1 versus Texas at FedEx Field.