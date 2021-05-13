TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland commits finish in top-100 of final hoops rankings

Maryland commits finish in top-100 of final hoops rankings
Rivals has released it's final Rivals150 basketball rankings for the 2021 class and both Maryland commits made the cut.
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star forward Julian Reese was one of the biggest risers, moving up nine spots from No. 88 to No. 79 nationally.
Playing a condensed senior season due to COVID, Reese had several standout performances in helping St. Frances to the Baltimore Catholic League championship game, earning second team all-league honors.
Fellow Baltimore native and Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Earl College four-star wing Ike Cornish also finished in the top 100, coming in at No. 94 in the final rankings.
The 6-foot-6 sharp shooter began his high school career at Timonium (Md.) Dulaney, before transferring to Legacy Earl following his sophomore year to better prepare himself for college.
The Terps will bring in a host of newcomers next season besides Cornish and Reese, including Rhode Island graduate transfer point guard Fatts Russell, Georgetown transfer center Qudus Wahab and Utah transfer wing Ian Martinez.
Maryland will also return 6-foot-8 freshman forward James Graham III. The former Rivals four-star was originally part of Maryland's 2021 class and a member of the Rivals150 before electing to graduate from high school early and enroll in college last winter.
With the additions of Cornish and Reese the Terps should have one of the deepest teams they have fielded under head coach Mark Turgeon.