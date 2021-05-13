 TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland commits finish in top-100 of final hoops rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 12:21:58 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Maryland commits finish in top-100 of final hoops rankings

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

Rivals has released it's final Rivals150 basketball rankings for the 2021 class and both Maryland commits made the cut.

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star forward Julian Reese was one of the biggest risers, moving up nine spots from No. 88 to No. 79 nationally.

Playing a condensed senior season due to COVID, Reese had several standout performances in helping St. Frances to the Baltimore Catholic League championship game, earning second team all-league honors.

Fellow Baltimore native and Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Earl College four-star wing Ike Cornish also finished in the top 100, coming in at No. 94 in the final rankings.

The 6-foot-6 sharp shooter began his high school career at Timonium (Md.) Dulaney, before transferring to Legacy Earl following his sophomore year to better prepare himself for college.

The Terps will bring in a host of newcomers next season besides Cornish and Reese, including Rhode Island graduate transfer point guard Fatts Russell, Georgetown transfer center Qudus Wahab and Utah transfer wing Ian Martinez.

Maryland will also return 6-foot-8 freshman forward James Graham III. The former Rivals four-star was originally part of Maryland's 2021 class and a member of the Rivals150 before electing to graduate from high school early and enroll in college last winter.

With the additions of Cornish and Reese the Terps should have one of the deepest teams they have fielded under head coach Mark Turgeon.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21hcnlsYW5kLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9ib3RoLW1hcnlsYW5kLWNvbW1pdHMtZmluaXNoLWluLXRvcC0x MDAtb2YtZmluYWwtaG9vcHMtcmFua2luZ3MiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWFyeWxhbmQucml2 YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZib3RoLW1hcnlsYW5kLWNvbW1pdHMtZmluaXNo LWluLXRvcC0xMDAtb2YtZmluYWwtaG9vcHMtcmFua2luZ3MmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzExMSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=