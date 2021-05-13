TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland commits finish in top-100 of final hoops rankings

Rivals has released it's final Rivals150 basketball rankings for the 2021 class and both Maryland commits made the cut.

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star forward Julian Reese was one of the biggest risers, moving up nine spots from No. 88 to No. 79 nationally.

Playing a condensed senior season due to COVID, Reese had several standout performances in helping St. Frances to the Baltimore Catholic League championship game, earning second team all-league honors.