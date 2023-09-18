Maryland true freshman wide receiver and kick returner Braeden Wisloski has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Monday morning.

With the Terps trailing 14-0 early in the first quarter, it was Wisloski -- a former Pennsylvania high school champion in the 100-meter dash that has also been clocked running a 4.4 second 40-yard dash -- who not only scored Maryland's first touchdown of the game, but also breathed life back into the crowd after a poor start.

It was Wisloski's first career touchdown as a Terrapin and Maryland's first kickoff return for a touchdown since Javon Leake's 97-yard score against Michigan on Nov. 2, 2019.

Wisloski is the first Maryland player to be named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week since current New England Patriots place kicker Chad Ryland earned the honor on Nov. 28, 2022.

The Terps, who garnered votes in both the AP and Coaches polls this week, will open Big Ten play this Saturday on the road at Michigan State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.