Maryland basketball has utilized all 13 of its scholarships ahead of next season, which is shaping up to be an exciting one as many early polls have the Terps as a top-10 contender. The baker’s dozen is comprised of a talented group that includes eight returning contributors and five newcomers to College Park who have given Maryland the 19th-ranked recruiting class in the country. NBA-bound Bruno Fernando has left a major void in the Terps’ frontcourt, but reinforcements have been brought in by head coach Mark Turgeon and his staff in the form of three centers from the 2019 class--Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell, and Chol Marial. Maryland also bolstered its wing depth with the additions of two Philly products--Donta Scott and Hakim Hart. Overall this appears to be a team that can do some serious damage in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament next season. To dive in further, TSR takes a look at what the Terps’ rotation might look like and how it can translate into success on the court.

The Backcourt

Anthony Cowan will be the Terps' lone senior next season. (USA TODAY Sports)

Although rising senior Anthony Cowan Jr. tested the waters of the NBA Draft, the Terps point guard is fully expected to be back in College Park next season. He will lead a backcourt that could blossom into one of the best in the Big Ten if each Maryland guard makes the strides they need to this offseason. The likely starters in the backcourt will be Cowan and rising sophomore Eric Ayala, who was able to make a quick transition to the college game last year as a freshman. However, this combo presents a bit of a logjam of skill sets as both Cowan and Ayala are better-suited to play the one than the two. That’s where rising sophomores Aaron Wiggins and Serrel Smith Jr. come into play. Smith is likely to remain a spark that comes off the bench but Wiggins very well could work his way into the starting lineup and perhaps should because of his complementary game to that of distributors like Cowan and Ayala. Don’t be surprised to see Turgeon experiment with different backcourt combinations between Cowan, Ayala and Wiggins early in the season to see what works best. However, in order for this to work, Cowan will need to embrace his role as a floor general. Too many times last year the 6-foot guard tried to create his own shot and take over games offensively. That’s just not his game. Cowan is much more effective when he is getting his teammates involved, driving and kicking, getting to the line and being selective with his shots. He’ll be the only senior on the team next year and looked at to lead. The Terps hope that leadership includes settling into a role as a true point guard who thinks pass first, shoot second, and elevates the play of his teammates.

The Wing

Rising junior Darryl Morsell has been a positionless player in his first two seasons in College Park, but it hasn’t stopped him from contributing heavily. Playing the two, three or four at any given moment, Morsell could be classified as a guard or even a big by some, but is more of a wing player who is asked to do a little bit of everything--most importantly defend. Because of his lockdown defense on the perimeter and after being one of Maryland’s most consistent players in the postseason last year, Morsell will likely find a spot in the Terps’ starting lineup next year. Chances are it will be at the three, but when Turgeon opts to go with a small lineup it could push Morsell to the four and allow Cowan, Ayala and Wiggins all to play simultaneously. Wiggins can bounce around between the two and the three depending on matchups, but the wing seems to be where the Terps are a little thin so we might see him there the most. Philly freshman Hakim Hart has the size to play the three at 6-foot-6, but his game is still a bit raw and he will likely need some time to get coached up before seeing heavy minutes in the rotation. Incoming four-star Philly forward Donta Scott is much more college-ready and will have an impact next season. The question is whether or not that impact will be felt most on the wing or down in the frontcourt, as the 6-foot-8, 225-pounder possesses a diverse skill set well-suited for either role.

The Post

Incoming freshman big man Makhi Mitchell has big shoes to fill.