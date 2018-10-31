A day after reinstating him as head coach, Maryland president Wallace Loh has fired D.J. Durkin.

Following numerous investigations that were launched in the aftermath of redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair’s death in June, Maryland’s Board of Regents recommended the reinstatement of Durkin as the Terps’ head coach on Tuesday. But the decision was met with criticism across the state, and the public outcry as well as political pressure has now led to the school parting ways with Durkin just 24 hours later.

"Since returning to campus after yesterday's press conference, I have met with the leadership of the Student Government Association speaking on behalf of numerous student organizations; the Senate Executive Committee; Deans; department chairs; and campus leadership," Loh wrote in a letter sent out to the entire University of Maryland community. "The overwhelming majority of stakeholders expressed serious concerns about Coach DJ Durkin returning to the campus.

"The chair of the Board of Regents has publicly acknowledged that I had previously raised serious concerns about Coach Durkin's return. This is not at all a reflection of my opinion of Coach Durkin as a person. However, a departure is in the best interest of the University, and this afternoon Coach Durkin was informed that the University will part ways."

Durkin was at Terps practice Tuesday, his first time addressing the team since being placed on administrative leave Aug. 11. It is being reported that he has already informed the team of his dismissal.

Durkin was expected to be back on the sidelines as head coach for the Terps this Saturday when they host Michigan State, but it now appears that post will continue to be manned by interim head coach Matt Canada, who so far has led Maryland to a 5-3 record and is coming off a 63-33 win over Illinois.

As of this writing, there has been no update on the status of Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans, who was also reinstated on the recommendation of the Board of Regents on Tuesday. University President Wallace Loh is planning to retire in June.