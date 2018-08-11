Maryland head football coach DJ Durkin has been placed on administrative leave and will be replaced by offensive coordinator Matt Canada on an interim basis, athletic director Damon Evans announced on Saturday.

The move comes a day after ESPN published two stories which claimed athletic staff were negligent when Jordan McNair collapsed during a team workout on May 29 and that the program has had a 'toxic culture' under Durkin's watch. McNair passed away on June 13.

Head football athletic trainer Wes Robinson, strength and conditioning coach Rick Court and director of athletic training Steve Nordwall were all place on administrative leave on Friday immediately following the release of the ESPN stories.

Damon Evans released the following statement on Saturday.