Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has been named Maryland head football coach. A press conference in College Park to announce Locksley as the new lead man is expected to take place Dec. 6.

Locksley, who interviewed for the position on Monday, was chosen over Michigan passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton and Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada.

Earlier today, the Washington, D.C., native won the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach each year. He previously coached at Maryland in two stints between 1997-2002 and 2012-2015.

Locksley, 48, joined Nick Saban's staff at Alabama in 2016 as an offensive analyst after serving as Maryland's interim head coach for the second half of the 2015 season following the firing of Randy Edsall. Locksley interviewed following the 2015 season to take over the Maryland head coaching job on a permanent basis but the job was eventually offered to Michigan defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

The Towson University grad also began his college coaching career for the Tigers. He first arrived at Maryland in 1997 when he was hired by then-head coach Ron Vanderlinden. He served as running backs coach in 1997 before he was also given the duty of recruiting coordinator in 1998 following the departure of Chris Cosh, who left to become defensive coordinator at Michigan State.

As the offensive play caller for the No. 1 team in the nation, Locksley helped produce one of the best Crimson Tide offenses in program history. Under Locksley guidance, Alabama’s offense was second nationally in points per game (47.9) and yards per play (7.92). Locksley’s quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Locksley is revered in the D.C. area when it comes to recruiting. In the past, he has helped the Terps recruit natives of the nation’s capital such as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter.

The deal Locksley has reached with Maryland to become the Terps’ next head coach is reported to be worth $2.5 million per year for five years. Locksley will still coach the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff.