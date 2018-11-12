COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland (3-0) shared the ball Nov. 12, as five Terps reached double figures and the home team cruised by North Carolina A&T (0-3) 82-59 at Xfinity Center.

The Terps also had five players with at least four dimes as they dished out 24 assists on 31 buckets Monday night with the Aggies having no answer for the offensive onslaught.

“We’re a great passing team and I think it starts with Anthony [Cowan] and Eric [Ayala],” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “They do a great job with it--24 assists on 31 baskets is a great night for us...We really shared it and we got a lot of good looks against their zone. It was great to see.”

Maryland’s balanced scoring attack was highlighted by shooting 47 percent from the floor and hitting 10 threes after starting the season in a shooting slump of 7-for-42 from beyond the arc.

“But we made some shots, made 10,” Turgeon said. “Had four or five wide open ones that probably rimmed out a little bit, that could have gone down for us and then you’re talking about what a great shooting night it was. But it’s a step in the right direction. This is the best we’ve played in our first three games, so we’re heading the right way.”

Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando led the way with a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds in just 21 minutes of action. Fernando also added two blocks and his size was a difference-maker in a game where the Terps outrebounded their opponent 45-30.

“Bruno’s energy was terrific,” Turgeon said. “I told him to grab every rebound if he could on offense and he tried. And then we executed well to get him the ball close to the basket. And it was good to see. He was really good.”

Coming off the bench for the first time this season, freshman wing Aaron Wiggins turned in a stat-stuffing performance and finished second in scoring for the Terps with 14 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

“I think Aaron is a really good player,” Turgeon said. “That’s why we recruited the heck out of him. So nothing he’s doing really surprises me, except maybe he’s a little bit further along defensively than I was expecting. But he did a nice job on the break tonight. Pitching the ball ahead, getting the ball to the right people...Aaron doesn’t get sped up. He has a good feel and he’s learning and he cares. He wants to be great. He’s always trying to improve.”

Junior point guard Anthony Cowan and sophomore wing Darryl Morsell each dropped 13 points and four assists, while freshman phenom Jalen “Stix” Smith coasted his way to 12 points and five rebounds against the Aggies.

The blowout victory allowed Turgeon to utilize some of his depth by getting freshmen Serrel Smith Jr. and Ricky Lindo 16 and 17 minutes, respectively, as the former netted seven points while the latter ripped down seven boards, dished out four assists and swiped three steals.

Conversely to its own offensive success, Maryland held the North Carolina A&T to 39 percent shooting and didn’t allow any Aggies to reach double figures. The Terps played sound defense without fouling, only sending North Carolina A&T to the line for nine free throws Monday night.

Turgeon started a third different lineup in as many games with Fernando, Smith, Morsell, Cowan and Eric Ayala getting the nod.

The undefeated Terps will look to keep the momentum rolling as they host Hofstra Nov. 16 at Xfinity Center for a 7 p.m. tip-off.