Maryland freshman center Bruno Fernando will declare for the NBA Draft but not hire an agent, the school announced on Friday.

Fernando, a native of Angola, played in 30 of the Terps' 32 games, starting 20. He averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this past season, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors twice as well as being named to the league's All-Freshman team.

“Bruno and I have had a number of conversations regarding his decision to explore the NBA Draft,”Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “We support him in this decision and will continue to guide him throughout this process. This direct evaluation will help provide Bruno an honest assessment of where he stands among NBA teams. Upon gathering all of the information, Bruno will be able to make the best decision for his future.”

Fernando will have until May 30 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and retain his college eligibility.