Bruno Fernando will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to College Park for his sophomore season, Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon announced on Monday.

“I’m happy that Bruno went through the process and was able to gather the necessary feedback to make an informed decision on his future,” Turgeon said in a statement. “I think Bruno learned a lot during this process, and it will only make him a better basketball player. We’re really excited to have his energy and passion in our locker room next year.”

Fernando, who participated in this month's NBA Draft Combine, averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for the Terps as a freshman. He was twice named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week during his rookie campaign, while his 6.5 rebounds per game and 57.8 shooting percentage led all Big Ten freshmen. His 1.2 blocks per game ranked third among all first year players in the conference.

“I’m appreciative for the opportunity to go through the NBA draft process,” said Fernando. “I received a great deal of feedback over the past six weeks that has been beneficial in making this decision. After significant discussions with my family and Coach Turgeon, I have decided to return to Maryland for my sophomore year. I’m excited to continue my education and look forward to a great season. I can’t wait to get back on campus, see my teammates and play in front of the great fans at XFINITY Center this fall.”

The return of Fernando is significant for the Terps, who otherwise looked thin in the front court heading into next season. His presence in the lineup should boost the Terps' preseason expectations significantly.

The Terps now await the decision of sophomore guard Kevin Huerter, who also participated in this month's NBA Draft Combine and has until 11:59 p.m. May 31 to withdraw his name from the draft and return to Maryland for his junior season.