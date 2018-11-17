“Season was over last week; that’s what everybody thought. We were done. We were written off. And these guys bounced back and played a tremendous game against a highly ranked opponent and played very, very well. And they deserve a lot of credit for that. They deserve all the credit for sticking together, for believing in each other, and for playing as hard as they possibly could play. Obviously I wish they were able to win. They deserved it.”

“Great game,” Terps interim head coach Matt Canada said. “I love our players. I love how hard they played. Ohio State is a good football team. Credit to them. They made one more play than we did...Obviously every game you want a play back here and there, but I’m guessing everybody who doesn’t sit in this room everyday, outside in the entire world didn’t give us a chance.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Despite a historic performance by redshirt freshman running back Anthony McFarland and a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter on senior day in College Park, Maryland (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) couldn’t hold on against No. 9 Ohio State (10-1, 7-1) Nov. 17, as the Terps lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Buckeyes, 52-51.

Maryland seemed to make plays whenever they needed them on Saturday, but the Terps couldn’t execute on the one that could have resulted in a walk-off victory. After winning the coin toss, Maryland elected to start on defense in overtime with the score knotted at 45 a piece.

The Buckeyes used five plays to go 25 yards and score a touchdown on a 5-yard run by quarterback Dwayne Haskins, but the Terps responded quick by running the ball down to the goal line on a 24-yard scamper by McFarland on their first offensive play in overtime. Sophomore running back Tayon Fleet-Davis punched the ball in for Maryland on the very next play, and Canada immediately elected to go for two and the win after seeing his defense allow touchdowns on four straight possessions.

The play call created a wide open receiver in the end zone, however, Terps starting quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome missed his mark on the throw and an incompletion ended the game.

“I made the decision to go for it before they scored,” Canada said. “I sat with [Pigrome] and I talked to him. We had two choices--two plays. That was the one we both liked. We called it and we were just a little bit off.”

Despite not being able to connect on his final throw, Pigrome played a solid game for the Terps and was a big reason why they were in a position to win at the end. Pigrome finished the game 6-for-13 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown, including a clutch 60-yard pass to wide receiver Darryl Jones late in the fourth quarter to help the Terps take their final lead of the game.

“[Pigrome] made some big time throws,” Canada said. “He plays very confident. He had a tremendous week of practice this week. He put us in a position to win the game. A lot of the plays he made did that...I know he’s having a hard time right now but I’m proud of how hard he played. I’m proud of the plays he made and he’ll be back.”

In a season that has included many trials and tribulations, the devastating loss to the Buckeyes is one that will certainly sting for Maryland. But the Terps aren’t looking at the loss as having come down to the final play. They know there were other chances to put the game away after being up by as much as 14 twice in the game.

“To put it into words, we’re distraught right now,” Terps graduate transfer linebacker Tre Watson said. “There aren’t really any words that can reconcile what happened to us. I’m sure you could go down the line and everybody who played in that game feels that there’s one play that they wish they could have back. I know personally there are several that I feel like I could have made the difference in the game. There’s no way to overcome what just happened. It’s awful. There’s no other way to put it.”

McFarland was certainly the bright spot of the day for the Terps as he rushed for the second-most yards ever in a single game by a Maryland running back, carrying the ball 21 times for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

He began the game with an 81-yard touchdown run on Maryland’s first drive and he quickly followed that up with a 75-yard score on the Terps’ next possession. His 175 rushing yards in the first quarter were the most by any FBS player this season.

McFarland now sits at 1,022 rushing yards on the year, shattering Maryland’s single-season mark for a freshman and becoming just the ninth Terp ever to surpass the 1,000-yard milestone.

“I feel like as a team we’ve been trying to get the running game going,” McFarland said. “I feel like hats off to the O-line as always. Like I said last week against Indiana, without them, I wouldn’t do anything, no touchdowns, no yards. So hats off to the O-line.”

Ohio State had a masterful rushing performance of its own, as sophomore running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for a career-high 203 yards on 37 carries.

As a whole, Ohio State’s offense put up 688 total yards on the Terps and virtually couldn’t be stopped in the second half after turning it over twice and being stopped on fourth down once before halftime.

Haskins, a former Maryland commit out of Bullis School (Potomac, Md.), finished 28-for-38 passing for 405 yards, and three touchdowns through the air, along with an interception, while also adding 59 yards and three scores on the ground.

“I don’t feel like there was anything that we didn’t expect,” Watson said. “We knew they were basically massive up front. They have a 6-foot-7 center; you don’t see very many of those. They like to slide protect, max protect, and get downfield shots. At times we were able to get good pressure on [Haskins] and at times we let him slip out. There are some plays that we’d like to have back but we didn’t see anything that we didn’t expect.”

In the end, the Terps’ defeat wasn’t for a lack of trying. Maryland went for it all with the game on the line in overtime and answered the bell several times with big plays, including a converted fake punt, throughout the game.

However, an upset victory wasn’t in the cards for the Terps on Saturday and they’ll have one more chance to become bowl eligible when they travel to Happy Valley to take on No. 16 Penn State next weekend.

The Terps are licking their wounds in the short term, but Canada has no reservations about his team bouncing back for its matchup against the Nittany Lions.

“I have no doubt we’ll come back and play really hard next week,” Canada said. “That’s who they are.”

Maryland honored 21 seniors on Saturday before the game. Although the outcome didn’t turn out as they had hoped, the atmosphere at Maryland Stadium was as hyped as it has been all season for one of this year’s most exciting college football games so far.

“We wanted to honor our seniors,” Canada said. “I think we did. Senior day was great. The seniors all had different people they wanted to honor and be on the field with from our academic staff to our administrative staff, and that really made me happy. We talked about it and I thought that was a great representation of how classy our seniors are. They realize how many people helped them get here. So I think it’s a really great group. They’ve been through a lot, a lot of coaches and injuries and all of the little things. So we told them we’re proud of them. We didn’t win, that’s on me, but I think we honored them.”

Moral victories are not what Maryland is looking for at this point in the season, but the Terps know they just stood toe-to-toe with one of the nation’s best teams.

“Credit to our guys because they didn’t quit,” Canada said. “Everybody thinks when something bad happens that Maryland is going to do this or Maryland is going to do that, but Maryland didn’t do that. Maryland made plays. They made one, we made one. That’s what Maryland did today. I wish we would have played a little bit better on the last play or any other play. But the story is our players and how they played together...It’s a tough day. We put a lot into this but we’re not going to lose sight of how special they are or how hard they played.”