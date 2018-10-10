COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada came to the defense of his quarterback Kasim Hill and the offense as a whole at his weekly press conference Oct. 9, after the Terps struggled to move the ball against Michigan’s top-ranked defense last Saturday with Hill completing just five of his 10 passes for 62 yards and an interception.

The Terps were only able to muster up 220 yards of total offense against the Wolverines and converted just five of their 13 third down attempts. Maryland’s offense was equally as inept in its only other loss this season, a 35-14 home loss to Temple in which the Terps compiled just 195 yards of total offense, went 1-for-12 on third down, and didn’t score a single touchdown on that side of the ball. In that contest, Hill went 7-for-17 passing for 56 yards and an interception.

But Canada isn’t panicking and the offensive coordinator turned interim head coach doesn’t believe the stats tell the whole story.

“I've never worried too much about stats,” Canada said. “You talk about stats when you try to make something better. You either win or you lose. That's how we're working, that's how we're functioning. In the three games we've won, everything was good. In two games we've lost, everything was bad.”

Hill has looked solid in Maryland’s three wins this season, but with the offense sputtering two of its last three times out it begs the question as to whether or not certain Terps game plans are allowing the redshirt freshman quarterback to get into a rhythm with his pass catchers.

While shouldering the blame for the Terps’ poor offensive showings, Canada added that he’s not overly concerned about how the game scripts have gone on several occasions this year and still has faith that his offense can explode on any given week, much like it did while averaging 40.3 points per game in Maryland’s three wins this season.

“It's not a panic for us,” Canada said. “I have great faith in our wideouts, great faith in our quarterbacks, great faith in our pass protection. We've got to play better at times. I think they're working very hard. It'd be nice for them to have one of those games where they make some more plays like the first game [in which] Jeshaun [Jones] had all that going on. Then the other games have dictated something different. Last week - Michigan is great at sacking the quarterback, they're great at tackles for loss, and we tried to minimize that. Obviously, not well enough, but there are reasons you do everything in a game.

“Every play that doesn't work I always say is my fault. Our receivers are working hard, I'm excited to see them touch the ball more, which we can say is all on me, but we've all got to do our job. They're playing well and we've just got to get them more involved in the game."

Even with a winning record at the moment and a several decent performances under his belt, Hill has been far from stellar for Maryland, which ranks 123rd out of 129 FBS teams in passing yardage.

Terps fans have already seen backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome spell Hill at times this season in order to change the pace for Maryland’s offense, such as he did with his 42-yard run against Michigan--the offense’s longest play of the day. But Canada is standing behind his starter, and while we’ll continue to see flashes of Pigrome we shouldn’t expect a permanent move any time soon.

“We think both of those young men are very good players and they both create issues for the defense,” Canada said. “Pig hasn't played as much as maybe we've thought at times, obviously we saw what he can do on Saturday - he got in there and had the big run. They do have different skill sets. Both of them can throw the ball very well. It's not that that's not a skill for either of them, but certainly under center, Kasim has developed into a good pocket passer, he's doing well there. We've got to continue to give him opportunities and protection, call better plays, and then Pig comes in there and he's dynamic with the football and can still throw it as well...I think they're both going to play and whoever's playing the best in a game will play. Kasim is still starting but Pig will still continue to play."

However, Canada will be the first to tell you that getting Maryland’s offense to be the well-oiled machine he hopes it can evolve into this year is about more than just quarterback play. He is looking for more out of himself as a play caller so that Hill, Pigrome, and the rest of the Terps’ offense can get in a groove more consistently.

“I mean that’s the beauty in offensive football, it’s 11 men who have to do their job correctly every time,” Canada. “And then the play caller needs to call a play that is fitting to whatever the defensive coordinator calls. I am always the most critical of myself I hope. There was one play on Saturday that ended up not even being what I thought of on the field but we didn’t adjust to something correctly so our players have to know what’s coming. We have to prepare them for that and then we have to execute, we have to play with confidence and we have to make throws. Not our offense, any offense is a rhythm offense, you get going, you get in rhythm, you start feeling good and things happen.”