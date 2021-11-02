Maryland moved a step closer to bowl eligibility last Saturday with a 38-35 homecoming win over Indiana.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Terps had their second-best overall performance of the season in Big Ten play, with an overall grade of 73.7.

The offense had by far it's best performance since the Terps defeated Kent State, with an overall grade of 70.0 and a passing offense grade of 81.3, as Tagovailoa threw for over 400 yards in the win.

The Maryland defense had an overall grade of 67.1, it's best performance versus a Big Ten opponent this season. The team's tackling grade of 74.1 was the highest of Maryland's eight games played.

To get a better feel for how each offensive and defensive player performed, we put together individual snap counts and grades below.

If you're unfamiliar with how PFF grades, click here to learn how their system works.