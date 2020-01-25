When the Terps and Hoosiers met three weeks ago in College Park, Maryland came away with a decisive 16-point victory at home. And while Archie Miller’s team has played much better since their loss in College Park, winning four of its last five games including most recently at home against No. 11 Michigan State, the Terps are riding high fresh off their first true road win of the season and believe they’ve grown immensely since that first game against the Hoosiers as well.

“They’re going to be playing a different Maryland team too,” Terps’ sophomore guard Eric Ayala said. “I think we’ve grown and I’m looking forward to seeing how much each team has grown and how we compete against each other. I know Indiana is playing well right now, and I think we kind of have a little rhythm going now too. Getting that road win was big for us. That road win we just got was big and I think it will help us going into Indiana.”

After starting the season 0-4 on the road, Maryland finally got the monkey off its back Tuesday night with an 11-point win at Northwestern. While the victory counts for just one notch in the win column, the Terps believe it represents a lot more for their prospects moving forward.

“It was just one stepping stone to something bigger,” Ayala said. “I think we needed that breakthrough of getting a road win to build off of that. Now we have Indiana coming up and I think we’re going to Indiana with a little bit of confidence, a little swagger. We have a road win out of the way, so now we can just play comfortable and relaxed.”

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon has never won a game at Assembly Hall during his tenure in College Park and he knows just how raucous of an atmosphere the Hoosiers fans can create. In order to prepare for the fans in Bloomington, the Terps pumped recorded crowd noise into Xfinity Center in practice during the week. But Turgeon is hoping his players will rise to the occasion and be motivated by one of the best venues in college basketball rather than be thrown off their game.

“It is a great building and they’re playing well right now,” Turgeon said. “So we’ll talk about [the crowd noise]. You have to use it to get you excited, juice you up a little bit. I think our guys like playing in front of sold out buildings, loud buildings. They think it’s fun. Just communication is key. We’re doing things a little bit differently offensively to communicate easier for our guys, which should help them in a loud arena. But it really comes down to defending, rebounding, executing and being tough enough to handle when things aren’t going well, to fight through it if they hit a couple of tough shots or something. Just fight through it and keep battling.”

While the Terps will get creative with their communication on Sunday in order to help their offense, Turgeon is putting more emphasis on his team’s defense, which he believes will be the biggest factor in Maryland rattling off a second straight road win.

“In the end, we have to be good defensively for us to have a chance to be great and we weren’t in the first half against Northwestern, we weren’t in the first half against Iowa,” Turgeon said. “So for us to be good on the road, we have to be much better defensively.”

In their first meeting, Maryland did an excellent job of limiting Indiana’s leading scorer, freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, to just seven points in 23 minutes. It took a collective effort defensively and the Terps will likely use a similar game plan to slow down Jackson-Davis on Sunday.

“It really just comes down to team defense and making sure everyone is locked into the defensive scheme,” Terps’ sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. said. “And if I need to stop [Jackson-Davis] or Donta (Scott), Stix (Smith), we’ll do whatever we can.”

Maryland has been one of the best rebounding teams in the Big Ten this season, but against Indiana the Terps were beat on the boards 42-36. Much of that was due to the efforts of Hoosiers’ 6-foot-11 center Joey Brunk, who finished the game one point shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Brunk is currently playing some of his best ball of the season and is riding a three-game streak of scoring 10 or more points for Indiana.

“He’s another big five man,” Lindo said. “He likes to bang a lot. Stix is more of a stretch four that’s playing the five right now, so it’s just important for him to just get as much help as he can from the outside guys and stay close to shooters when we do help. We have to make sure we rebound. We got outrebounded by them last game. So we have to make sure we rebound, especially in a tough environment like Indiana.”

The Hoosiers take on the fiery mentality of their head coach and play a physical brand of basketball that suits them well in the Big Ten. Having experienced that once already this season, the Terps know what to expect and are preparing to match Indiana’s grit on Sunday.

“Being physically tough,” Ayala said is the key to success for Maryland against the Hoosiers. “They rebound the ball well so we have to go out there and compete defensively, offensively, on the glass, extra hustle plays, whatever we can do to get an advantage. They play hard and they’re going to make those plays, so we have to match their intensity.”

Tip-off in Bloomington between Maryland and Indiana is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on CBS.