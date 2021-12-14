Commitment breakdown: Maryland flips RB Ramon Brown

Running back Ramon Brown committed to Virginia Tech in July over teams like Penn State, West Virginia, South Carolina, and Maryland but those teams remained in touch with him. The Midlothian (Va.) Manchester star became a bigger target for other schools when Justin Fuente was relieved of his duties as head coach.

Brown hosted coaches from Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Maryland, and West Virginia for in-home visits this past week and used the final weekend before Signing Day to return to Blacksburg to learn more about new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry and his staff.

After reflecting on that trip and continuing to have discussions over the last few days, Brown announced his decision to commit to Maryland.