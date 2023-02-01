One of the tightest recruiting races in the Southeast ended in dramatic style on Wednesday with Maryland landing four-star Florida linebacker Michael Harris. The Terrapins went head-to-head with UCF and Arkansas for the All-American bringing a defensive playmaker to the 2023 class with a final decision made on National Signing Day.

WHAT THE TERPS ARE GETTING

Michael has a twitch and burst that is among the best defenders in the country. Coming off the edge or firing through the interior of the line on a run play, his path to the ball is amazing, and he comes to the party bringing the pain. At the UA Next All-America event, Michael balled out through the practices and in the game showing he is among the best in the country. That caliber of play extended to the Poly Bowl wrecking an entirely different All-American offense.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MARYLAND

Adding a defender of Harris’ caliber to the roster is a big recruiting win for head coach Michael Locksley, defensive coordinator Brian Williams, and the staff. Harris is a versatile defender able to play inside, outside, off the edge, and is good in zone coverage. Harris has the speed to run stride for stride with Big Ten tailbacks.