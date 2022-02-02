Commitment breakdown: QB Cameron Edge reclassifies to 2022, commits to UMD

The fairly new trend of players reclassifying to get to the school of their choice a year early seems like it's here to stay. Maryland now joins the growing list of teams benefitting from the increasing popularity of this trend. The Terps picked up a commitment from quarterback Cameron Edge, a Delaware native that played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha and his junior season at Smyrna, Del.

Edge's recruitment began early with offers from teams like Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, LSU, and many others but the pandemic disrupted his momentum. After a forgettable sophomore season, Edge bounced back with an impressive junior campaign where he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Maryland, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and a handful of other teams were heavily pursuing Edge but he was ready academically to begin his college career this year so, after an official visit to Maryland this past weekend, he decided to pull the trigger and commitment to Maryland as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.