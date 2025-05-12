Commitment: Maryland 'always felt like right place' for 2026 ATH Zahir Cobb

Class of 2026 high-three-star athlete Zahir Cobb is staying local, as he committed to Maryland on Monday. Cobb currently attends St. Albans School in Washington, D.C., which is approximately a 30-minute drive to the University of Maryland. College Park is also only about a 15-minute drive away from Cobb's home. He ranks as the No. 3 prospect in Washington, D.C. and the No. 23 athlete in the 2026 cycle. There were many aspects about the Terrapins that drew Cobb to pledge to Maryland. In addition to it being his hometown program, he has built strong relationships with head coach Mike Locksley, co-defensive coordinator/associate head coach for defense/ cornerbacks coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim and the rest of the Terps' staff. He believes in the staff's vision for the future, and academics are also important to Cobb. "Maryland always felt like the right place for me from the beginning," Cobb said. "The staff believes in me, the program is on the rise and I want to be a part of what they’re building. It’s also a great school academically." Cobb wants to continue to build upon Maryland's reputation of bringing in homegrown talent, and doesn't want to follow players from the area who choose to go elsewhere for their college career. "What stands out the most is how many great players grow up in the area and choose to play far from home," he said. "(Maryland) has one of the best facilities and campuses, and their vision for the future is great. Our relationship and distance, and also their development of players in the league recently stands out a lot."

Cobb shares a connection with Locksley ("Coach Locks"), who also grew up in the DMV area. The fact that Locksley recruits local players to build up Maryland's program was an important factor to Cobb. Meanwhile, Abdul-Rahim had a prior relationship with Cobb's father, so there is strong trust between Cobb's family and the staff. Cobb felt like a priority for the Terrapins. "Coach Locks also grew up in the D.C./Maryland area, so we share the same views on certain things, which makes our relationship stronger," Cobb said. "His belief in players and building in the area he is from is an example of who he is and I respect that. "I’ve built a strong relationship with the entire staff, especially Aazaar (Abdul-Rahim), who knew my dad since they were young. He understands what my ceiling is and wants me to make the most of it and that stood out for me." Cobb was last in College Park for an unofficial visit in April. He was able to watch the Terps compete in a spring practice and it was during that trip where Cobb realized that Maryland was the place for him. "My last visit was to a spring practice about a month ago," Cobb noted. "Just being around the players and coaches, feeling the energy and seeing how they work helped me realize it was the place I wanted to be. The facilities, the culture, the family vibe — everything stood out." He will return to Maryland for his official visit from June 12 through June 14. Cobb previously had official visits set with Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech as well, but he will he canceling those trips.