Could Maryland have found its quarterback for the 2019 class?

It appears very possible after St. Joseph’s (Trumbull, Conn.) pro-style quarterback David Summers picked up his first Power Five offer from the Terps April 26, just a day after Maryland offensive coordinator Matt Canada traveled up north to watch him throw.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound gunslinger was thrilled about his look from the Terps, and while he still has a few more Power Five programs coming to watch him throw in the coming days, a commitment could be coming from the Connecticut native shortly thereafter.