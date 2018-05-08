Ticker
Connecticut QB talks Terps offer, upcoming plans

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Could Maryland have found its quarterback for the 2019 class?

It appears very possible after St. Joseph’s (Trumbull, Conn.) pro-style quarterback David Summers picked up his first Power Five offer from the Terps April 26, just a day after Maryland offensive coordinator Matt Canada traveled up north to watch him throw.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound gunslinger was thrilled about his look from the Terps, and while he still has a few more Power Five programs coming to watch him throw in the coming days, a commitment could be coming from the Connecticut native shortly thereafter.

David Summers
