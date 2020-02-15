Maryland would score the game’s last 14 points and 11 of those were by Cowan, who hit three consecutive three-pointers for the Terps and finished with a game-high 24 points to add to four rebounds and two steals.

Cowan scored 11 of Maryland’s first 18 points and finished the first half with 13 after shooting 2-for-3 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free throw line. He then went cold for much of the second half, not scoring his first bucket until there was 2:24 left on the clock. But it was a big three-pointer for the senior that brought the Terps within one point after giving up the lead midway through the second half.

In perhaps the most clutch performance of his four-year college career, Terps senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. willed No. 9 Maryland (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten) to a 67-60 win at Michigan State (17-9, 9-6) Feb. 15 to give his team its first eight-game winning streak in Big Ten play since joining the conference and keeping it atop the league standings.

Cowan was aided by his inside-out counterpart, Jalen “Stix” Smith, who recorded his eighth straight double-double and 16th of the season by scoring 17 points and ripping down 10 rebounds.

It was mostly a two-man show for both teams, as Michigan State’s two leading scorers on the season, point guard Cassius Winston and forward Xaiver Tillman, also led their team in scoring by netting 14 and 18, respectively. Tillman also had a game-high 11 rebounds in what was an entertaining battle with Smith.

For the game, Maryland won the battle on the boards 35-34, but at one point in the first half had as much as a plus-12 rebound margin.

Maryland started the game hot with a strong first half and led by as much as 15, but relented a bit as halftime drew closer, allowing the Spartans to go on a 7-0 run in the final three minutes of the first half to bring the game within eight.

Michigan State’s momentum carried over to the second half, as the Spartans used a 8-2 run to regain the lead. But Maryland would keep pace, going bucket-for-bucket with the home team to remain within a few possessions throughout.

Smith was a huge catalyst for the Terps in the second half, scoring 12 of his 17 after halftime, including a timely three-pointer with 3:08 left in the game to bring Maryland within four after Michigan State took its largest lead of the game.

Although it was a quiet second half for any Terp not named Cowan or Smith, sophomore guard Eric Ayala had a strong stretch in the first half in which he scored three straight buckets to earn seven of his nine points.

Terps’ freshman forward Donta Scott also scored nine points and contributed five rebounds as well. Sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins finished with seven points and six rebounds for Maryland.

For the second straight game, the Terps showed crisp ball movement, dishing out 15 assists on 23 field goals.

Although most of the game was close, Maryland held the lead for nearly 30 of the 40 minutes of action. Michigan State has now lost four of its last five games and the Terps will ride their eight-game winning streak into a home bout with Northwestern Feb. 18.