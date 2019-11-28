As one of the best teams in the country, No. 5 Maryland (6-0) has plenty to be thankful for so far this season. But on Thanksgiving morning Nov. 28, the Terps were most thankful to have a senior point guard like Anthony Cowan Jr., who scored a career-high 30 points in a 76-69 win over Temple (4-1) in the first round of the Orlando Invitational.

As seniors are supposed to do when their team needs a boost, Cowan put the Terps on his back by hitting 11-of-19 of his field goal attempts and 4-of-8 shots from three while also dishing out four assists against the Owls.

Besides Cowan, the Terps struggled offensively for most of the game. But Maryland received a big lift down the stretch from sophomore guard Eric Ayala, who scored seven consecutive points in less than two minutes to help seal the victory.

Falling one rebound shy of his fourth double-double of the season, Terps forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith struggled hitting shots early in the game and went into halftime with just two points. But the sophomore turned it on in the second half and finished with 12 points. Smith’s second-half performance included a pair of threes — his first of the season — and two game-clinching free throws. Smith also made a huge contribution on defense for the Terps, finishing with three blocks and two steals.

Maryland needed every bit of the points it got from its three leading scorers with starting wings Darryl Morsell and Aaron Wiggins each struggling to score on Thursday. The two combined to shoot 2-for-10 from the field and 1-for-4 from deep to score a total of eight points.

Temple’s offensive attack was also top-heavy with senior point guard — and fellow AAU teammate of Cowan — Alani Moore scoring a season-high 22 points (7-for-11 FG). Most of Moore’s help on the offensive end came from J.P. Moorman (14 points) and Quinton Rose (nine points), although Rose shot an unsightly 4-for-16 from the field and 1-for-7 from three.

Maryland’s defense as a whole was stellar against Temple, holding the Owls to 34 percent shooting as a team and forcing 15 turnovers.

Advancing to the second round of the Orlando Invitational, the Terps will play the winner of Harvard versus Texas A&M at a time that is yet to be announced.