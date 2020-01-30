Cowan, who passed Terps legend Walt Williams to move into 12th all-time on Maryland’s scoring list, shot an impressive 9-for-15 from the field and 8-for-9 from the line while also dishing out six assists and grabbing six rebounds to help his team secure a victory.

“Really proud of my guys,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “Anthony Cowan was off the charts, efficient, fast, a pest. He’s having fun and he was really good. He looked fresh, which was great. And I’ve been resting him more on practice days and it showed tonight. He was really fresh...He was feeling it. We all saw it and just kind of got out of his way and let him do his deal tonight.”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Led by senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr.’s career-high 31 points, No. 15 Maryland (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten) moved to 12-0 at home and picked up its fourth consecutive win Jan. 30 with an 82-72 victory over visiting No. 18 Iowa (15-6, 6-4).

“They sat in a zone, so I just had to get aggressive,” Cowan said. “Also, my teammates were able to knock down shots, which made it easier for me...I was able to get all the way to the rim in the game and I saw open shots and I took them. My teammates did a great job of getting me open shots in the zone and I was able to hit a few.”

The Terps were also aided by sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith, who posted his fourth straight double-double and 12th of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Smith also made an impact on the defensive end with five blocks.

“[Smith] was really smart,” Turgeon said. “He did his work early. Garza, what a great a player he is. Really hard to guard, especially with their shooters and how fast they’re moving. It makes it hard to double. But Stix really played smart defensively tonight. I don’t think he gets enough credit for how good he is defensively. His footwork and giving up weight and the things he’s doing every night is amazing.”

Sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins continued his hot streak off the bench and netted 14 points for the Terps while also chipping in five rebounds.

While Wiggins shot just 2-for-9 from three and as a team Maryland shot 7-for-25 from beyond the arc, the Terps made up for it by getting to the line and shooting 23-for-26 from the charity stripe.

Maryland’s defense was strong throughout, holding the Hawkeyes to just 36 percent shooting and limiting Iowa’s two leading scorers, Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, to 38 points on 33 shots. Wieskamp started the game with eight quick points, but Terps’ junior guard Darryl Morsell, who finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and two blocks, eventually locked in on the 6-foot-6 wing and slowed him down for the rest of the game. Iowa’s starting guards — Joe Toussaint and CJ Frederick — shot just 6-for-22 from the field and struggled to get going throughout the game.

“We just locked in,” Turgeon said. “We got better defensively in the second half. Early we were switching screens and we thought that was the way to guard [Wieskamp], and it wasn’t...But Darryl and Wiggins are really good defenders. I met with Darryl on Tuesday and I said, ‘Man, you’ve lost your identity and you’ve got to get it back. Your identity is being a great defender.’ And tonight, Darryl was locked in.”

In foul trouble for much of the game, Garza played his third-lowest minutes of the season with 25, but still managed to lead his team with 21 points. However, the Terps dominated the low post for most of the night, winning the rebound battle 42-38 and outscoring the Hawkeyes in the paint by 10.

“We got fortunate that Garza was in foul trouble a lot of the game,” Turgeon said. “We had a stretch in the second half where we really guarded and we were able to separate ourselves...We rebounded better in the second half. I really was on our guys about rebounding and we just talk about rebounding all the time.”

Maryland will stay at home in its next outing, hosting Rutgers Feb. 4, as the Terps look to extend their winning streak to five.