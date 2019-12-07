COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Chants of “MVP” came raining down from the stands of Xfinity Center Dec. 7 as Terps point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. took part in his postgame interview at center court, and rightfully so, as No. 3 Maryland (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) escaped with a 59-58 win over Illinois (6-3, 0-1) in College Park to get Big Ten play underway thanks to the heroics of its senior leader.

As he’s done throughout his collegiate career (averaging 19.0 points on 52 percent shooting, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in four career games), Cowan stuffed the stats against the Fighting Illini, scoring 20 points, ripping down seven boards, and dishing out six assists on Saturday night. But none of his contributions were bigger than his last four points of the game.

With Maryland trailing 58-55 with under a minute to go, Cowan hit a deep three that tied the game up for the Terps. On the ensuing possession, Cowan swiped his third steal of the game and was subsequently fouled as he dove on the floor for a loose ball, sending him to the line for two free throws to ice the game. Cowan converted on his first to secure the victory for Maryland and purposely missed his second with 2.1 seconds left on the clock, leaving the Illini no time to get off a viable last shot.

“It’s a tribute to who [Cowan] is,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said after the game. “That’s what a senior does. Seniors step up and make big shots, make big plays, and Mark (Turgeon) has to be really proud of that young man.”

Great teams tend to find a way to win even when they aren't playing well, and that is exactly what the Terps did Saturday night. Despite shooting 33 percent as a team and only receiving two points from its bench, Maryland rallied behind the energy of its home crowd and erased a 15-point deficit in the second half to steal the victory from Illinois.

“I think our crowd really got into it,” Cowan said. “I think Xfinity is a hard place to play in, especially when the crowd is as loud as that. And just being resilient. This isn’t a team that’s going to go away lightly. The whole game we were talking about how we just have to go on a run, and luckily we did late and we were able to get some stops and pull it out.”

The Terps had no answer for the size and physicality the Fighting Illini brought to the table early on Saturday, but head coach Mark Turgeon’s squad played much more physical in the second half and even finished the game with three more offensive rebounds than the nation’s top offensive rebounding team.

Once the Terps decided to lock down and play defense, Illinois found points hard to come by as Maryland held the Illini without a made field goal for the last five minutes of the game. As a team, Illinois shot just 39 percent on Saturday, including 3-for-14 from three.

“That’s why we work on defense so much,” Turgeon said. “I told my team at halftime that we’re going to have to hold them to pretty much nothing because our offense is no good.”

Terps sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith recorded his second consecutive double-double and sixth of the season by scoring 14 points to go along with 13 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

Smith along with freshman forward Donta Scott, who played 27 minutes off the bench, had their hands full down low all game long with Illinois’ 7-foot, 290-pound freshman Kofi Cockburn, who got off to a fast start but finished with nine points and eight rebounds, as well as 6-foot-9 sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Smith and Scott were able to successfully get the Illini’s starting frontcourt into foul trouble in the second half, as both Cockburn and Bezhanishvili had to play conservative late with four fouls apiece.

“Kofi and Giorgi are two great players. We just knew we had to work early to get the job done,” Scott said.

Turgeon went with the same starting lineup for the third straight game, which left the Terps combating Illinois’ size with a small, four-guard lineup early. Once junior guard Darryl Morsell picked up a few early fouls, Turgeon was quick to sub in more size by bringing Scott into the game.

Scott scored Maryland’s lone bucket off the bench, but it was a big one to bring the Terps within two with under two minutes to go in the game.

Maryland’s final and decisive lead was just its second lead of the game with the first coming early at just 3-2. But Cowan’s clutch free throw sealed it for the Terps and kept their undefeated season alive.

“We’re here to win a championship,” Cowan said. “This is a good win, but let’s not take away anything from Illinois. They played a great game. They definitely came in and gave us one of their best shots. We just didn’t play up to our ability and we need that if we want to win a championship.”

The Terps’ next chance to remain unbeaten will be Dec. 10 against Penn State in Happy Valley.